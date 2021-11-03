‘GI tags protect cultural identity of Tamil Nadu’

Chennai :

Recently, Karuppur Kalamkari paintings and Kallakurichi wood carvings of Tamil Nadu earned the distinction of geographical indication (GI) tags. Along with this, the discussion on the significance of obtaining GI tags to safeguard our cultural identities has cropped up again. Heritage blogger and researcher Padmapriya Baskaran shares her thoughts with us. “GI is the cultural intellectual property right that the government provides to traditional food products, weaves and crafts of each state to protect those who are engaged traditionally in its manufacture and to prevent duplication by others. By providing GI authorised vendor certification, also guides customers in buying from authentic producers.





In Tamil Nadu, there are a lot of handloom weaves, that still need to be protected by GI. GI tags ensure that the uniqueness of the traditional product is not replicated by other regions or duplicated to defraud the innocent customer who cannot differentiate. Moreover, traditional weavers will be motivated by this recognition to indulge more in the craft and pass it on to the next generation,” says Padmapriya.





To receive the GI tag, the weave should belong to a traditional cluster and have its unique signature design/method of production. “Every month, the government receives a lot of applications. Only after a stringent process of review, it allots, renew or reject applications. Every state has its traditional weaves and crafts which not only are part of its cultural identity but also its economy, as it attracts income and foreign exchange. It also helps to retain the identity of our unique products within the country instead of allowing other countries to easily patent them, particularly food products,” the researcher adds.





A few TN weaves that got GI tags include Salem silk, Kancheepuram silk, Karuppur Kalamkari, Madurai Sungudi, Kovai Kora, Toda embroidery, Kodali Karuppur saree, Thirubhuvanam, Madras Checks, Chediputta and Negamam saree.





Architect planner Thirupurasundari Sevvel tells DT Next that the tag conveys an assurance of quality and distinctiveness, which is essentially attributed to the geographical origin of the product. “The owner of the GI tag has exclusive rights over the product, sometimes it becomes a registered body with whom all who practice can join to get access to the name and description.





Another point to note is that a GI tag with an economic solution or a cooperative or a livelihood sustenance plan has a long chance of keeping the tradition, art, technique and product alive, as the people who practice are the crux and they need to be protected. If someone asks me whether people are important than the art itself, my answer would be, yes and that’s why these conversations are important,” remarks Sevvel.