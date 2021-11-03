New COVID cases drop but deaths remain high in Tamil Nadu

Chennai :

Chengalpattu saw a total of 84 cases and other districts witnessed a decline, too. The overall TPR stood at 0.8 per cent, after 1,14,848 people were tested for COVID-19 in Tamil Nadu in the past 24 hours. Chennai reported a TPR of 0.6 per cent. The active cases of COVID-19 in the State stood at 11,147. As many as 21 more deaths due to COVID-19 were reported in the State, taking the total number to 36,157. Chennai saw a surge in the deaths and reported the highest of 5 deaths.