Efforts to achieve 100 pc first-dose vax by Nov: Minister Subramanian

Chennai :

The minister visited people in seven village panchayats in Chengalpattu to talk to them bout getting vaccinated. He also launched a mobile vaccination unit.





“A total of 5.91 crore doses of vaccines have been given to people in Tamil Nadu so far. In the state, 31 per cent have been fully vaccinated. A total of 5.78 crore people in the State are eligible for vaccination and we are working to ensure 100 per cent first-dose vaccination in Tamil Nadu by the end of this month,” he said.





He said 13 lakh people are yet to receive the second dose of Covaxin and 48 lakh people, Covishield in Tamil Nadu.





Talking about the mobile vaccination units, he said a team of doctors, nurses, computer operators and assistants would go door-to-door on the vehicle to find those who need to be vaccinated in their respective villages. They will vaccinate people during the weekdays while the mega vaccination drive will be conducted on the weekends.





The mobile medical team has been provided with all vaccination details of individuals in the respective area.