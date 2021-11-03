Leopard cub dies in wild boar attack

Coimbatore :

The carcass of the animal, aged less than one year, was spotted by a front-line staff of the forest department at Ambalamoola in Srimadurai Panchayat during a routine patrol on Monday evening. It was immediately shifted to the anti-poaching watchers camp for examination. Anticipating the movement of adult leopards, the forest department took the carcass to the campsite for a post-mortem examination, considering their safety. The animal had injury marks caused by a wild boar attack.