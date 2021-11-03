Custody of Kodanad accused extended

Coimbatore :

Ramesh is a close relative of C Dhanapal, brother of one of the prime accused C Kanagaraj, an ex-driver of former Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa. He died in a mysterious road accident in Attur within days after the sensational heist cum murder in the sprawling Kodanad estate bungalow. Both Dhanapal and Ramesh were arrested on 25 October on charges of destroying evidence. The court on Monday extended the custody of Dhanapal by five days. Meanwhile, as the custody of Ramesh ended on Tuesday, the police produced him in a Mahila court. Further, the police also submitted a petition seeking seven days custody of Dhanabal. However, judge allowed five days of custody.