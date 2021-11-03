I-T sleuths seize Rs 3.3cr from pvt firm

A search by Income Tax (I-T) sleuths in the Erode based SKM group of companies has resulted in the seizure of unaccounted Rs 3.3 crores and detection of unaccounted income exceeding Rs 300 crores.
Coimbatore:
The IT department carried out the search and seizure operations in the firm involved in the manufacture of animal feeds, poultry farming, edible oils and export of egg products. Around 40 premises of the group located in Tamil Nadu, Karnataka and Kerala were searched by multiple IT teams on 27 October. An analysis of seized documents also shows that unaccounted income generated has been invested in the acquisition and construction of various immovable properties.
Conversations