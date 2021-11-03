CS’s appeal to UPSC main candidates

Chennai :

“All India Institute for Civil Service provides coaching for civil services with boarding and lodging facilities and a good library.





Candidates can stay here for free and can avail the teaching of the best staff. Mock exams are conducted for students to perform well in the exams. Apart from that state govt provides Rs 3,000 per candidate per month for civil services main examination”, said Iraianbu, in a press note. He also said that 225 students will be admitted to the institute for which the online registration commences at 6 pm on Wednesday and goes on till 6 pm on Sunday (November 7). Registration can be done at www.civilservicescoaching.com. The list of the selected candidates based on the reservation will be put on the website at 6 am on November 9 and the admission process commences from November 10. Classes will commence from November 11.