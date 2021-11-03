Thalai Deepavali bumper as newly-wed cops in Tiruchy get 3 days leave for fest

Thiruchirapalli :

Speaking to reporters on Tuesday, Tiruchy SP Pa Moorthy said that the department was keen that the personnel should celebrate Deepavali with their families. And as many as 99 police personnel, who were newly married, have been granted leave to be with their families during the festival and were honoured.





“We have been making a list of newlywed personnel for the past few days on the instructions of the SP and 99 personnel were identified and granted leave from the Deepavali eve,” said Special Branch Sub Inspector Senthil Kumar.





When contacted, P Rajesh Kanna (29), a grade II constable, who got married on April 23, said that he was trying for one day leave on the day to celebrate the ‘Thalai Deepavali’ at my in-law’s house in Madurai. “But surprisingly, the SP sir allowed us to proceed on leave from Deepavali eve (November 3) to November 5. I am excited now,” Rajesh Kanna said.





While S Anand (30), another grade II constable, a resident of Kulithalai in Karur said, it was really a gift from my department. “We thought that the SP has been planning to give us Deepavali gift. But the news of leave for Deepavali was more than any gift and I have started for Lalapettai where I am going to celebrate the Thalai Deepavali,” said Anand who got married on March 24.





Meanwhile, six personnel from Tami Nadu Special Police First Battalion have also been allowed to avail Deepavali leave. . Sweets and firecrackers were distributed to them by the NIB DSP Bharath Srinivasan.