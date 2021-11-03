Ex-cop held for theft, aide flees

Coimbatore :

The accused, R Muneeswaran (35) from Sivaganga district, was terminated from service in December 2019, after he chose crime as his way of life.





In the latest incident, Muneeswaran along with his accomplice broke into a locked house at Senthil Nagar near Karumathampatti, when K Nirmala (38), the owner, had gone to her mother’s house located in the same area.





The neighbours on hearing some unusual sound from the locked house, acted swiftly and surrounded the house. When the duo came out with their loot, the public caught Muneeswaran while his accomplice managed to escape.





On information, Karumathampatti police rushed to the spot and took Muneeswaran into custody. Inquiries revealed that he was a habitual offender.