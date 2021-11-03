Salem DMK cadre blame infighting for party’s poor show

Chennai :

State municipal administration minister and DMK principal secretary K N Nehru, who was there to review the party activities, was all ears when his party MP SR Parthiban reportedly admitted in public that internal bickering in the district unit was costing the party dearly in successive elections.





The DMK had managed to win only one of the 11 seats in the district in the recent Assembly election. The party did not do well in the district even in the previous two Assembly elections either. One of the main reasons cited for the successive failures in the once DMK bastion was discord among the district secretaries there.





Though it was common knowledge in the party circles, none had the nerve to publicly acknowledge till Parthiban spilled the beans a few days ago. Speaking during the meeting in the district a couple of days ago, Parthiban was learnt to have recalled his pre-election statement and told in the presence of Nehru that DMK would not secure victory in the district till the preached unity among the four district units remains only on paper.





A party leader from the region disclosed on condition of anonymity that the high command’s envoy Nehru had also privately seconded the MP’s views that unity should percolate to the lower levels of the party organization in Salem to put up a decent show in the elections in the native of AIADMK joint coordinator Edappadi K Palaniswami who rose to fame after the death of DMK heavyweight Veerapandi S Arumugam over a decade ago. Incidentally, Parthiban’s frank talk has also fuelled rumours that he could be vying to fill the district secretary vacancy caused by the demise of former MLA A Raja there recently.