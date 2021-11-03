Halwa big hit of Nellai Aavin this Deepavali

Madurai :

To cater to growing consumer demands, three tonnes of ghee halwa have been dispatched to Chennai, P Sundaravadivelu, general manager, Aavin, Tirunelveli told DT Next on Tuesday. Unlike those days when Aavin was confined to milk production, the government-run unit is also becoming increasingly popular for a variety of sweets.





Apart from the consignment to the state capital, two tonnes of the sweets have been produced and supplied to meet the domestic consumption demand in Tirunelveli as well. As the demand for ghee halwa, which is available in quarter kg packs for Rs 70 each, shot up, workers were engaged in preparation of the delicacy for long hours. Five special teams were monitoring the production to ensure prompt delivery of this item to buyers. Not only the makers of halwa, others preparing sweets like ‘mysurpa’, ‘palcova’ and ‘milk cake’ are also having a busy schedule.





Further, the GM said the state government is extending all support to the Aavin by instructing the staff of all its departments to buy sweets from Aavin ahead of Deepavali aimed at patronising dairy farmers. The TNSTC has come up with a fresh demand for making five tonnes of ‘mysurpa’ for a special programme, and the order was delivered on Tuesday.





While Madurai Aavin unit has gained prominence for its ‘mysurpa’ in Tamil Nadu, Tirunelveli’s Aavin is for ‘halwa’ and ‘palcova’. Much to the delight, the Tirunelveli Aavin has surpassed the sale target of dairy products worth Rs 1 core for this year’s Deepavali, by selling products worth Rs.70,000, additionally. Owing to the Covid last year, the sale was down to Rs 50 lakh.