Only ornamental changes in draft Bill, allege fishers

Chennai :

“After Chief Minister M K Stalin’s letter, the Centre has introduced the word state in two clauses but they too are just ornamental. The Bill in its present form will soon trigger a massive protest across the state,” K Bharathi, president, South Indian Fishermen Welfare Association, told DT Next.





Ever since the Centre tried to introduce the draft Marine Fisheries Bill in Parliament, there was swift opposition. After fishermen and MPs opposed, Stalin wrote a letter to the union government stating that the Bill was against the rights of the states and urged the Centre not to introduce it. Tamil Nadu MPs also expressed their opposition to the Bill.





Under these circumstances, the Centre, recently, amended the Bill and released it for public discussion. Fishermen after getting the Tamil copy were upset as no major changes were introduced. “We urged the Centre to change the categories of boats. The foreign commercial fishing vessel cannot match the local fiber boat. So we demanded to place the boats in a separate category. But the fibre boats have been placed in the same category as that of foreign fishing vessels for the reason that they both have engines,” said Bharathi.





He also said that in the original version, it was stated that the fine would be levied by the Centre but now it has been mentioned that penalties would be levied after discussions with the state government. “Levying fines and giving permission to boats alone does not form the rights of the state governnments, but the livelihood of the people should be safeguarded,” said Bharathi, who wanted the CM and the state politicians to register their strong protest against the Bill and not allow Centre to introduce the Bill in Parliament’s winter session.