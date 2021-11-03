Loyalists on cloud nine as OPS gains traction

Chennai :

Commenting on the trends within the AIADMK, professor in political science and public administration Ramu Manivannan of Madras University says that the traits of OPS and EPS are visible and open for the public to understand. The OPS and EPS divide is already there and it is likely to widen. “OPS practises’ the style of a parasite that can withstand all weather conditions. He knows when to speak and not to speak, when to rebel, when to stay calm and when to be loyal. In my view, he can read the political undercurrent and evaluate if Sasikala is emerging or not,” Manivannan said. In the case of EPS, he is a potential stumbling block and now there is an urgency for his supporters to face the DVAC raids and clear the political controversies, the professor added.





OPS, who has been soft-pedalling when his colleague and former CM Edappadi K Palaniswami ruled the state, is now stabilising his stature within the party, said a former AIADMK MLA. “The comment by OPS on Sasikala’s reinduction is a recent example and there are more such initiatives on the cards. Panneerselvam will also play a key role in identifying party candidates for the upcoming mayor elections and is keen on addressing the grievances raised by cadre and his supporters,” the former legislator said.





Further, the silence of team EPS and the back-to-back vigilance department raids against his supporters and former ministers, had helped the Theni strongman to score politically over Salem heavyweight, the former MLA explained. The party coordinator has now intensified closed-door meetings with his loyalists based in Theni, Madurai, Dindigul, Sivaganga and Ramanathapuram, he added.





“All district secretaries and MLAs are with the leader of the opposition EPS as he played a crucial role in the victory of MLAs from the Kongu region. But the party ground-level workers and dissents are now siding with OPS,” said Poonga Nagar Selvam, a functionary of the north Chennai MGR Mandram. The soft approach of Panneerselvam towards Sasikala had helped him to gain ground in some pockets, Selvam said.