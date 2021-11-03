Stalin inaugurates housing scheme for SL Tamils

Chennai :

Pointing out that the DMK party had built them 3,594 houses in 1997-98, 3,826 in 1998-99 in addition to sanctioning Rs 100 crore to improve infrastructure in their camps, he charged that in the last 10 years of AIADMK rule had resulted in refugees not getting any support from the government.





The new scheme, includes the construction of 3,510 houses at a cost of Rs 142.16 crore, augmentation of basic infrastructure in 78 camps at a cost of Rs 30 crore, hike in the monthly allowance to 58,747 beneficiaries at an estimated Rs 12.41 crore, free LPG cylinders to 18,890 families at a cost of Rs 8.66 crore, social capital for 621 SHGs involving Rs 6.15 crore and provision of stainless-steel vessels instead of aluminium utensils to 18, 890 families costing Rs 2.42 crore among others.





Residents of Melmonavoor camp would get 220 houses at Rs 8.91 crore, infrastructure facilities for 312 families costing Rs 48.25 lakh, increased allowance for 996 beneficiaries estimated at Rs 16.76 lakh, free utensils for 312 families, free LPG for 162 families in addition to free education at engineering and agri-engineering levels and increased allowance for degree and diploma courses, he added.





Stating that 10 of the 12 schemes announced for refugee rehabilitation would start from Tuesday, he said and added that camp inmates would also be provided quality clothing from the Co-optex.





Water resources minister Duraimurugan said that schemes started by CM Stalin were lauded by two ministers each from Maharashtra and Kerala. “With Stalin as CM, people now have hope for a better life and future,” he said.





Minorities welfare minister Senji KS Masthan said that within a week similar Sri Lankan rehabilitation work would be inaugurated in all districts by ministers and elected representatives.Vellore collector B Kumaravel Pandian welcomed the gathering. Later in the day Chief Minister M K Stalin inaugurated inaugurated ‘Arulmigu Kapaleeswarar’ Arts and Science College, attached to Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments (HR&CE) department, in Kolathur.