It is a neat show overall by TN students in NEET

Chennai :

Of the total seats available in TN, 15 per cent will be reserved under the all-India quota and the rest 85 per cent, including the 7.5 per cent reservation to government school students, will be for students from the state.





“As the cut-offs have dropped, we expect more number of medical students to get into medical colleges as more number of them qualified in the NEET examination this year. The examination was tougher this year but we had more students appearing. With more number of government medical college seats available in the State, the students with lower marks can also make it to the government or aided colleges,” said Rajesh Rajasekaran, director of Pioneer Academy, a NEET coaching institute in the city.





Pravin M and Geethanjali SA, both from Namakkal, emerged state toppers. In the persons with disability (PwD) category, Madline Jemimah R topped with 560 marks in the State, making it to the top 10 of the all-India PwD category.





While two students scored 710 out of 720 marks in the State, none of the students made it to the Top 20 ranks in the State.





“We got more time to prepare this year as the examination was postponed due to the pandemic and I wrote more mock tests than last year. I had lower marks last year but I could score 533 this year, “ said Salmaan Khan, a medical aspirant from Chennai.





The officials with the state selection committee said the overall performance in NEET seems to have improved. “More students received more than 700 marks in the State this year, however, final numbers will be known along with the release of the State rank list and the cut-off,” said a senior official.