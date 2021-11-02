Regional Met Centre issues orange warning for four districts in Tamil Nadu

Chennai :

“The low-pressure area over the Kanniyakumari coast is likely to move westward into the southeastern Arabian Sea in the next 24 hours. Also, due to circulation of the atmospheric overlay from this depression to south Andhra Pradesh, an orange warning is given for Tiruvallur, Kancheepuram, Chengalpattu, and Tiruvannamalai, as they are expected to witness heavy to very heavy rains with thunderstorms for the next 48 hours,” said N Puviarasan, Director, Area Cyclone Warning Centre, Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC).





The centre forecasted thunderstorm with heavy rain is likely to occur at isolated places over Vellore, Ranipet, Villupuram, Cuddalore, Pudukkottai, Ramanathapuram, Tirunelveli, Thoothukudi and delta districts in Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal area.





“After different parts of Chennai received moderate rainfall from Monday evening, the city received 277.3 mm of rainfall. For the next 48 hours, a thunderstorm with moderate rain, heavy at times is likely to occur in some areas in the city. The maximum and minimum temperature will be around 30 degrees Celsius and 25 degrees Celsius respectively,” said Puviarasan.