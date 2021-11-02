On Day One of reopening, TN schools see 80 pc attendance

Chennai :

Students were welcomed by the teachers and headmasters besides local officials. Warm receptions were arranged to receive the children coming back. Most parents enthusiastically brought their children to the schools.





Sweets and chocolates were distributed to the students besides flower bouquets. All school managements were instructed to strictly follow standard operating procedures (SOPs) issued by the State government.





“Above 80 per cent attendance was reported in our school on day one. Rain and elated logistical issues hindered some students from travelling to school but rest of them came in enthusiastically,” Tamil Nadu Teachers’ Association president PK Ilamaran, who is also a government school teacher in Kodangiyur, said. Getting reports from the members of his forum across the State, Illamaran said Most schools functioned with more than 90 per cent attendance barring a few districts.





RC Saraswathi, principal of a government school in Ashok Nagar in the city, said “Our teachers were urged to maintain a good attendance by encouraging students and give them proper counselling. We will also allay the fears of the parents who do not want to send their children.





A senior official from the School Education Department disclosed that, as per the provisional figures, which was available with him, the overall attendance percentage, both in government and self-financing schools was nearly 80 per cent. “We have asked for a detailed report on the students who were absent,” he said.