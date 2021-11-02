Namakkal court issues arrest warrant against Collector over patta issue

A court in Namakkal has issued an arrest warrant against the Collector in an issue related to removal of names in the patta.
Coimbatore: R Rasappan, a farmer, had moved the sub court in Paramathi claiming that he was issued with a patta with some irrelevant names. Therefore, the court issued an order to the revenue department to issue a fresh patta to him after removing those names in 2018. However, the revenue department failed to honour the court order. Therefore, the farmer moved the court again to execute the order. On hearing the case, judge G Prabakaran issued an arrest warrant against the Collector.
