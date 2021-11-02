Tue, Nov 02, 2021

15 Sainik School students test positive for COVID in Tirupur

Published: Nov 02,202102:48 AM

Around 15 students of Sainik School at Amaravathinagar near Udumalpet in Tirupur have tested positive for COVID-19.

Representative Image
Coimbatore: Two students studying in Class 12 exhibited coronavirus symptoms in the class, a few days ago. Swabs collected from them tested positive for the infection. Therefore, the Health Department took samples from more than 100 students and of them, results of 13 students turned COVID-19 positive. Officials said that all the students, who tested positive, were asymptomatic. Following the formation of COVID-19 cluster, the school suspended classes for Class 12 students for a period of two weeks.
