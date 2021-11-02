Man blames GH for wife’s death after delivery, Dean refutes charges

Blaming the nurses and doctors at the Raja Mirasudar Government Hospital, Thanjavur, for his wife’s death a man, who came with his newborn, submitted a petition to the Collector on Monday demanding action against the hospital staff.

Thiruchirapalli : However, the Dean refuted the charges and said that the woman had died of acute jaundice. Sources said that Vijayakumar (39) a resident of Ilangarkudi in Thanjavur and a garment factory worker in Tirupur, admitted his wife Lakshmi (34) in Raja Mirasudar Government Hospital for delivery on September 29. She delivered a baby boy on the same day by cesarean section. However, a doctor told Vijayakumar that Lakshmi had jaundice and she had been moved to the ICU. After 17 days, since her health did not improve, Vijayakumar took her back to house on October 17. Vijayakumar said, the next day (October 18), two nurses took his wife to the hospital back forcibly by an ambulance. Lakshmi died on October 22. Meanwhile, the Dean Dr Ravikumar, who refuted the charges, said that no nurse from the GH went to his house. As her condition worsened, she was referred to the Raja Mirasudar GH from a PHC, and died despite treatment,” the Dean said.