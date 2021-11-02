Nothing wrong in getting mixed vaccines, says virologist

There will be no ill effects if Covidshield and Covaxin vaccines are taken by a person, according to noted virologist Dr T Jacob John.
Vellore: Interacting with DT Next he said a person taking the first dose of Covaxin could take Covishield for the second dose and vice versa without any ill effects. Similarly, “there was nothing wrong with a person who had taken both doses of Covaxin being administered Covishield to enable them to travel abroad. It may be recalled that recently the SC stated that people’s lives could not be played with when it was suggested that those who took two doses of Covaxin be given Covishield to enable them to travel abroad.
