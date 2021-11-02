Tue, Nov 02, 2021

Class 11 boy ends life on being scolded by headmaster to trim his hair

Published: Nov 02,202102:42 AM

A Class 11 boy committed suicide by consuming rat paste after the headmaster reportedly scolded him to trim his hair.

Representative Image
Thiruchirapalli:  L Vishal (16) of Thirunageswaram Government HSS who had grown long hair was caught by the headmaster and was asked to bring his parents after warning him to trim his hair. Vishal brought his mother on October 25 and the headmaster had scolded him in front of his mother. Frustrated over this, Vishal had reportedly consumed rat paste on the same day and recorded a video stating that the headmaster was responsible for his death. He was rushed to GH, but he succumbed on Sunday.
