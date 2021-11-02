Rain plays spoilsport in Vellore as schools remain shut

Vellore :

JACTO-GEO state executive committee member SN Janardhanan said, “teachers, specially those handling primary classes, were the most disappointed in not being able to welcome their wards on Monday following the Vellore district administration ordering closure of all schools due to continuous rain.”





Official sources also revealed that state Water Resources Minister Duraimurugan also sent his representatives to various government schools to find out what steps school administration planned to welcome tiny tots.





In addition to tiny tots being provided roses, sweets and chocolates some schools had even put up huge banana stems at school entrances, it was said. Some schools had their PTA even planning to receive the kids with Nadaswaram and Thavil music, sources said.





While the postponed welcome moves will the undertaken on Tuesday, “it will be anticlimactic as the exercise will not have the same flavor,” said a teacher.