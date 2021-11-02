EPS aide’s anticipatory bail plea dismissed

Coimbatore :

The district crime branch police booked Mani for allegedly receiving Rs 17 lakh from Tamil Selvan of Cuddalore while promising a job in TNSTC. As the anticipatory bail petition came up for hearing, the principal district judge S Kumaraguru dismissed the bail plea.





Hearing adjourned on Saroja’s plea





In another case, the Namakkal district court has adjourned hearing on the anticipatory bail petition moved by former AIADMK minister V Saroja in a case for allegedly cheating job aspirants of Rs 76.50 lakh.





On hearing the arguments, the principal district judge Gunasekaran posted hearing in the case to November 10.