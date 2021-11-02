Kodanad case: Police get 5 more days to interrogate Dhanabal

A court in The Nilgiris granted five more days of custody of C Dhanabal, the brother of former chief minister J Jayalalithaa’s driver C Kanagaraj, who was killed in a mishap.
Coimbatore:
As his five-day custody ended on Monday the police again submitted a petition seeking 7-day custody.
However, the judge Sridharan allowed 5-day custody of the accused. The special teams gathered crucial information regarding his involvement in destroying evidence in the sensational Kodanad case. Meanwhile, Dhanabal’s relative R Ramesh’s five-day custody ends on Tuesday.
