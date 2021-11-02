Canals desilted on war footing to save fields from inundation in central dists

Thiruchirapalli :

The entire region has been witnessing a widespread heavy and moderate rainfall due to the commencement of monsoon and samba cultivation has started. Since the farmers have just commenced the planting of nurseries, the respective district collectors have asked the PWD officials to have a constant vigil and asked them to desilt the storm water drains and the canals to ensure preventing the rainwater flooding into the fields.





On Monday, a team of officials, who inspected the possible water stagnation points in the canals involved the workers to ensure free flow of water. In Thanjavur, the vegetation for around 2 km stretch was removed at Thittai storm water drain. More than 10 workers removed the vegetation as well as the silt accumulated in the drain.





Meanwhile, a section of PWD officials led by the Assistant Engineer Poongodi monitored the desilt as well as the removal of vegetation in Edavakudi and Putharu drains in Papanasam. She said that the works would continue for a week and that every storm water drain in the area would ensure free flow of rainwater to prevent any breach or flooding.





She also said that the works are undertaken in a war footing manner.





Woman, grandson, killed in wall collapse in Ariyalur





Two persons died on the spot in a wall collapse near Jayankondam in Ariyalur on Monday.





On Monday early hours it rained heavily with lightning. Around 4 am, all of a sudden, the water tank in the house of one Subramanian (68) at Devanga Mudaliar Street had collapsed and fell onto the roofed house of Arumugam and in the impact a wall collapsed in which Arumugam’s mother Lakshmi (85) and son Ajith Kumar (25) died on the spot.