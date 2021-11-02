Lower classes students welcomed with fanfare on Day 1 in Delta dists

Thiruchirapalli :

The students who came to the schools were distributed sweets and gifts and welcomed with flowers. In many schools, the students were welcomed with traditional music and were taken out in a procession from the main roads to the schools where the teachers inspected their temperature and asked the students to sanitise their hands.





According to official sources, 3.12 lakh students from Classes 1 to 8 from 2,107 schools were present on the first day and Collector S Sivarasu visited the Government AD Welfare School in Periya MilaguParai in Tiruchy City and distributed sweets to the students. He also advised the students to ensure following of COVID norms.





The teachers were seen interacting with the students beyond the academic points in a playful manner.





While in several schools, the PTA organised free masks distribution to the students and many schools wore a festive look that was appreciated by the parents.





Similarly, in Thanjavur as many as 1,612 schools reopened, while in Karur, 1,062 schools, in Pudukkottai, 1,960 schools, Nagapattinam 700 schools, Ariyalur 753 schools and in Perambalur 524 schools reopened.