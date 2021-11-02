OPS blames govt for move to set up petrochemical complex in Nagapattinam

Chennai :

In a statement, the AIADMK leader said that to protect the Cauvery Delta region, the previous AIADMK government brought in the Protected Agricultural Zone Act for the Cauvery Delta region to ensure that no petrochemical industries or any factories that pollute agricultural land is established in the Delta region.





It is learnt that the Indian Oil Corporation in coordination with Chennai Petroleum Corporation is taking steps to establish a treatment plant at Nagapattinam district which falls under the protected agricultural zone.





At the same time, MSME Trade and Investment Promotion Bureau had proposed to create a petrochemical complex in Nagapattinam district and had invited for a detailed draft in establishing a petrochemical complex.





This shows the double standards of the DMK government, Panneerselvam said. When the AIADMK was in power, the DMK MLA in the house questioned the sections coming under the Act inquiring about whether petrochemicals and tanneries are included as polluting companies, but now the DMK is taking steps to establish a petrochemical complex, he questioned.





The change of mind had exposed the DMK government and the state should not allow any petrochemical complex in the Delta region that may endanger agriculture activities, the statement added.