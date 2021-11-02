Mettur dam just 9 feet short of full reservoir level

Storage in the dam has surged 11 feet within a span of 6 days and stood at 111.080 feet on Monday

Coimbatore :

Inflow into the dam has gradually dipped to 11,251 cusecs in the morning. On October 23, the inflow into the dam peaked at 39,634, but began to go down as rains receded in the catchment areas.





At Biligundlu, the entry point of Cauvery to Tamil Nadu, the inflow hovered around 12,000 cusecs. The dam’s water level which stood at 72.680 on October 1went up gradually to reach 100 feet on October 24. And, within a span of six days, the dam’s storage has surged further by 11 feet.





“Even though the water realized has slowed down, it still continues to be higher than the outflow thus helping the water storage level in the dam to go up steadily. If this trend continues, the dam may get filled up within a week’s time,” said a PWD official.





The combined discharge through river Cauvery and the canal is maintained at just 600 cusecs following widespread rains in Delta districts. The PWD officials have begun round the clock monitoring at the dam to take precautionary measures if the dam fills up.