Tamil Nadu's daily Covid numbers fall below 1000 after nearly 8 months

Chennai :

After the testing was done for 1,19,769 people in the past 24 hours, the positivity rate in the State stood at 0.8 per cent, while the same in Chennai was at 0.6 per cent. On Monday, Coimbatore recorded the highest number of 117 cases, followed by 111 in Chennai. All the other districts reported less than 100 cases, with Chengalpattu reporting 85 cases.





Meanwhile, Tirupur saw the highest of 0.7 per cent TPR, followed by 1.4 per cent TPR in Salem. The active cases stood at 11,309, with Chennai having the highest of 1,391.





At least 20 deaths due were reported on Monday, while four deaths were reported in Chengalpattu, and three deaths were recorded in Chennai and Coimbatore. With today's tally, death toll stood at 36,136. So far, a total of 26,56,168 people have recovered after 1,153 more people were discharged from several hospitals across the State.





Health Secretary J Radhakrishnan said that we should view it as a time for introspection as the cases came down only when the majority of the people started wearing masks, social distancing and vaccination picked up. "He stated that a lot of people including sanitary workers, paramedics, nurses and doctors apart from local bodies, public health cadre, police, revenue, social welfare, NGOs and elected representatives and resident welfare associations were instrumental in the continuing fight. Unfortunately, people seem to be negligent and we have to get more cautious and get vaccinated," he said in a public message.



