Stalin asks Modi to release Rs 1,178 crore funds under MGNREGS

Chennai :

Stalin in a letter to Modi said the entire amount of Rs 3524.69 crore released by the Central government to Tamil Nadu during FY 2021-22 has been fully utilised by crediting it into the workers accounts up to September 15, 2021.





Since then, no further funds have been released towards wages by the Union Government which led to the wage liability of Rs 1178.12 crore upto November 1, 2021, Stalin said.





Hence, funds towards wage payments may be released immediately, particularly considering the festival season, Stalin told Modi.