With huge second dose pendency, medical experts stress on completion of vaccination

Chennai :

While state health department officials find it challenging to bridge the second dose pendency in the State, experts say that awareness about the vaccination, even the delay, is important.





"In case if the second dose is past the due date and overdue, it can be taken even past the due date. It is equally effective. The delay in the vaccine up to 6 months can prove useful against the infection and effective. However, we require protection against the virus at the earliest and thus, it is important to get vaccinated as per the schedule. It is significant that people do not form assumptions and believe rumours which can be a cause of the second dose pendency in the State," says senior virologist Dr Jacob John.





While keeping up with the vaccine schedule is important, public health experts say that it is more important to ensure that those who have taken the vaccine first dose, also take the second dose for better immunity.





"The priority to those awaiting the second dose is important as people should not miss the jab. The first dose remains effective for a longer duration than the scheduled date of the second dose. The state health department should focus on getting the population vaccinated completely for better vaccination coverage and herd immunity. While delaying should not be encouraged, the vaccine course should be completed," said public health expert Dr K Kolandaisamy