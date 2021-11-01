After gap of 18 months, it's back to school for students of Classes 1-8 in Tamil Nadu

Chennai :

After a gap of over 18 months, the schools for the students studying from Class one to Class eight in Tamil Nadu have reopened on Monday amid widespread rains, especially in Chennai.





Students were welcomed by the teachers and headmasters besides local officials, who also arranged warm reception to receive the children. Braving the rains, most of the parents enthusiastically brought their children to the schools.













The management of all the schools was strictly instructed to follow all the Standard Operating Procedure (SOPs), issued by the State government, including maintaining social distancing in the classrooms. All the students were provided hand sanitisers before entering the classrooms.





For the next two weeks, students will have orientation and counselling programmes besides getting various entertainment activities before the beginning of regular classes.





The local education authorities have also ensured the availability of mobile clinics in case of medical emergencies. In a few districts where the schools were declared holiday due to heavy rains, the classes for standard one to eight will begin from Tuesday. EoM