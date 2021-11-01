COVID-19: With 119 new cases, Kovai tops the list

Chennai :

The highest number of cases was reported in Coimbatore (119), followed by 114 in Chennai and 83 in Chengalpattu.





With 1,23,307 people being tested on Sunday, the test positivity rate in TN stood at 0.8 per cent. While Chennai recorded 0.6 per cent TPR, the highest was in Krishnagiri at 1.7 per cent. Currently, there are 11,492 active cases in TN.





As many as 19 more deaths were reported in the State, taking the total death toll to 36,116. The highest of four deaths was reported in Coimbatore. As many as 1,183 more people were discharged from several hospitals across the State, taking the total recoveries to 26,55,015.



