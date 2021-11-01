Classes 1-8 begin today: Regular sessions to resume after 2 weeks

Chennai :

The School Education Department has instructed all schools, including private institutions, not to teach any subject for at least 15 days. A senior official told DT Next that during the first two weeks, headmasters have been instructed to entertain the students by making them sing, play, draw, and share their lockdown experiences. “Regular lessons will resume only after two weeks,” he said.





School Education Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi again appealed to the parents so they would send their kids to school without any fear. He also said that it wasn’t compulsory for students to attend.





The official said more than 40 lakh students were expected to attend schools from Monday. He said in case of private institutions where the total number of students were on the higher side, classes will be held on alternate days or on a rotation basis. “After regular classes begin for elementary and middle level, bridge course will be imparted as it was done for the higher sections,” the official added.



