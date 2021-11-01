Experts raise concerns over govt’s touted Illam Thedi Kalvi scheme

Chennai :

The Tamil Nadu government’s ambitious scheme Illam Thedi Kalvi (education at doorsteps) might be welcomed by academicians and educationists. But apprehensions have been raised whether the School Education Department would be able to make the scheme a success since they may encounter issues including the appointment of lakhs of educated volunteers, who will be paid only Rs 1,000 each per month.





More than 50 lakh students of Classes 1 to 8 from government and private schools were expected to participate in the scheme. Going by the government plan, with one volunteer each for 20 students to take evening classes in an area, more than 1.7 lakh teachers will be required.





A senior official from the School Education Department, seeking anonymity, concurred that till now only a few thousand volunteers have come forward to enrol themselves to take classes under the project.





“It will also be difficult to get volunteers in rural areas,” he said adding “since the scheme, initially, will be implemented only for six months, the appointment should be done at a fast phase, especially in the villages”.





Tamil Nadu Primary School Teachers’ Federation state president M Manimekalai said after regular schooling, most of the students will return to their residence only by around 5 pm and it would be difficult for them to rush for evening classes. “As evening classes create more burden, many students might skip it,” she added.





Though welcoming the project, Tamil Nadu Teachers’ Association president PK Ilamaran said in rural areas, parents of Classes 7-8 students have mostly sent their wards for various labour works already.





“The parents who get some earnings from their children might only encourage them to avoid evening classes,” he claimed and said the government should ensure that the children attend both regular and evening classes. Ilamaran also urged the government to provide evening snacks to the children so as to motivate them. “Also, the pay to volunteers should at least be Rs 2,000 each”.





However, Tamil Nadu Parents-Teachers Welfare Association president S Arumainathan said the scheme should apply only for slow learners, who have to be identified once the school reopens. “Instead of doing that, calling all the students, will not help,” he said adding “it would be very tough to appoint volunteers, who know that the job is only for six months”.