3 held in Sivaganga for creating nuisance during guru puja

Three youth were arrested in Sivaganga on Sunday for unruly behavior during the 220th Maruthu Pandiyar Guru Puja on Saturday.
Madurai: They are identified as J Santhosh Kumar (19), T Kaviarasan (20) of Ladanendal, Thiruppuvanam, Sivaganga, V Andichamy (23) of Tiruparankundram in Madurai. The accused were among a group of youth found travelling by a four-wheeler dangerously, hanging from all sides of the vehicle. The video showing the group traveling by the vehicle in zigzag manner with a loud scream went viral on social media since Saturday. Hence, Sivaganga SP T Senthil Kumar formed special teams to nab them. Two four-wheelers have been seized from them.
