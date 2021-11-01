Chennai students win top places in ‘Run for Unity’ marathon in Thoothukudi

The ‘Run for Unity’ mini marathon was organised in Thoothukudi to mark the 146th birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel on Sunday.

Madurai : SP S Jeyakumar flagged off the race, which began at Fisheries College and Research Institute, Thoothukudi. A total of 80 boys and 52 girls from the constituent colleges of Tamil Nadu Dr J Jayalalithaa Fisheries University took part in the mini marathon. The top three places in the boy’s category went to P Thileepan (College of Fish Nutrition and Food Technology, Madhavaram), A Aashlin Joyel (Paraprofessional Institute of Aquaculture, Muttukadu) and V Nithish (College of Fisheries Engineering, Nagapattinam). The first three places in girl’s category went to MP Snekha (College of Fish Nutrition and Food Technology), T Kalpana (Dr MGR Fisheries College and Research Institute, Ponneri) and K Archana (College of Fish Nutrition and Food Technology).