Mon, Nov 01, 2021

Governor inaugurates herbal, aroma garden in TNAU campus

Published: Nov 01,202103:40 AM

Governor RN Ravi inaugurated the herbal and aroma garden and cacti house at the Botanical Garden in Tamil Nadu Agricultural University (TNAU) on Sunday.

Tamil Nadu Agricultural University (File Photo)
Coimbatore: The herbal and aroma garden is a rich repository of aromatic, herbal and medicinal species comprising 150 medicinal and aromatic species, which will serve as a learning centre for their economic and medicinal values. The Governor also planted ‘rudraksha’ in the garden. The newly opened cacti house has a collection of nearly 220 species. The cacti and succulent plant collection is largest in India. He also visited the TNAU insect museum.
