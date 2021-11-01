Two men waylay gold trader, rob two kg gold in Coimbatore

Two unidentified persons waylaid a gold trader and took away two kg of gold from him in Coimbatore on Saturday night.
Coimbatore: Police said Shanmugam, 50, from Vadavalli received the gold bars from a shop in Gandhipuram to make them into jewels by delivering them in another spot. “He was bound to Vadavalli in his two-wheeler, when two men followed and intercepted him in another vehicle. They brandished a knife and threatened to kill him if he did not give the gold bars in his possession. The duo then snatched the gold after assaulting him and sped away from the spot,” police said. The Vadavalli police have registered a case.
