Butterfly park to be opened near Aliyar today

In an added attraction, the butterfly park set up near Aliyar in Pollachi will be thrown open to the public from Monday.
Coimbatore: The presence of flowering plants in abundance has been wooing wide varieties of butterflies to the park. It has also been adorned with stone inscriptions of birds and other wild creatures. For the children to chill out, an artificial waterfall has been created in the spot near Aliyar checkpost. Tourists can get an aerial view of the Aliyar dam from a watch tower erected in the park. Works for the butterfly park got over long back, but wasn’t thrown open due to COVID-19 pandemic restrictions. Now with a long weekend for Deepavali festival coming up, the Anamalai Tiger Reserve (ATR) officials have decided to open the park expecting a huge turnout of tourists.
