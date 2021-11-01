MTR officials appeal to villagers to mark Deepavali sans crackers

Coimbatore :

The Forest Department has been handing out pamphlets asking villagers to celebrate an eco-friendly Deepavali sans crackers. Thousands of people have settled down in Thorapalli, Kunilvayal, Putturvayal, Vadavayal, Sri Madurai, Mudumalai and Masinagudi areas.





A team led by P Arun Kumar, Deputy Director of MTR (Buffer Zone) visited the bordering villages to sensitise the people that firing of crackers may increase conflicts. “The wild animals may get panicked and come into villages,” he said.