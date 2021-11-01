Forest dept mounts surveillance against leopard prowling near Kovai

Coimbatore :

A leopard has been frequenting out of the forest area in Tholampalayam in Karamadai Forest Range to prey on dogs and cattle reared by people of Athimathaiyanur village.





After the villagers went into panic mode, the Forest Department staff, led by Karamadai forest range officer EN Manokaran fixed four cameras to monitor the movement of the animal. In the latest incident, the big cat emerged from a thicket and pounced on a cow calf early on Sunday.





The cattle owner Anandan, who woke up on hearing the unusual noise, came rushing and the leopard retreated back into the forests. The calf was left critically injured. This incident comes a day after the leopard preyed on two pet dogs at a grove owned by Mettupalayam MLA AK Selvaraj.





On information from the MLA, the Karamadai forest range staff placed two cameras in the spot to track the movement of the carnivore. However, the leopard returned again on Saturday night and this time to a nearby farm owned by a woman and preyed on a calf cow.





“We have confirmed the carnivore to be a leopard with its pug marks and are monitoring it by fixing four cameras. The villagers have been advised not to venture out during night to avoid any conflict. Also, cattle owners were asked not to graze their animals along the forest boundary and instead keep them tied in their shed as a precaution,” said an official.