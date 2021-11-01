Tangedco yet to open bid for reducing SO2 emissions

Chennai :

Tangedco had invited separate bids in January-February for setting up of FGD, a system used to remove sulphur dioxide (SO2) from emissions, in its thermal power stations at 3X210 MW North Chennai-I, 5X210 MW Thoothukudi, 4X210 MW Mettur, 2X600 MW North Chennai-II and 600 MW Mettur-II.





The bid opening dates for various thermal plants have been extended from nine to 11 times in the last eight months.





A senior Tangedco official said that the delay in the opening of the bids was because of an expected revision in the environment ministry norms. “There is a deliberation going on within the ministry. We don’t know what would be the outcome. So we are waiting for it,” the official said. The official also noted that the analysis of the emission data of the Tangedco’s thermal plants revealed that all emissions are under the limit set by the ministry. “So there is no hurry to install the FGD immediately,” the official said.





Contrary to the Tangedco’s claim of the emission under control, a study by Poovulagin Nanbargal along with organisations CREA and ASAR has revealed that SO2 emission was more than the permissible limits for the thermal power plants.



