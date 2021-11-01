Minister assures to implement monthly EB billing soon

Coimbatore :

“Efforts have been taken to fill the 56,000 vacancies in Tangedco. There is also a five per cent vacancy of staff involved in recording electricity reading in households. Once these vacancies are filled, the electricity bills will be generated once in a month as promised in the Assembly polls,” he said.





Further, the Minister said that Chief Minister MK Stalin has been implementing the schemes by considering all the 234 constituencies as his own. “In a few months, the Chief Minister has fulfilled 202 out of the 505 poll promises,” he said.





Participating in the ‘Makkal Sabha’ events held in wards 85 to 100 in around 17 places to receive petitions from the public, the Minister said that many have petitioned for old age pension in the district.





“Efforts will be taken to grant the pension to those, who have applied and left out in the district. The water supply, which is done once in nine days now, will be brought down to two days. The underground drainage (UGD) works remains incomplete and it will be finished by sourcing required funds. All roads in the corporation limits will also be repaired,” he added.