Sun, Oct 31, 2021

Rajinikanth discharged from hospital

Published: Oct 31,202111:25 PM by PTI

Share Tweet Comments ()
Mail

Superstar Rajinikanth, who recently underwent a surgery to restore blood supply to the brain, was discharged from the hospital on Sunday night, sources close to the actor said.

Superstar Rajinikanth (File Photo)
Superstar Rajinikanth (File Photo)
Chennai:
The 70 year-old top actor was admitted to the city-based Kauvery Hospital on October 28, following an episode of giddiness and underwent ''Carotid Artery Revascularization'' (CAR) on Friday. 

Sources close to the actor confirmed he was discharged on Sunday evening. 

Earlier in the day, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin had visited the actor at the hospital and enquired about his health. 

Rajinikanth's upcoming flick, 'Annathae' (Elder brother) is slated for a Deepavali release.
Share Tweet Comments ()
Mail

Conversations