RMC issued orange alert to several districts of Tamil Nadu till Nov 4

Chennai :

“The low-pressure area over Sri Lanka off Tamil Nadu coast with the associated cyclonic circulation extending up to 3.1 km above mean sea level persists. It is likely to persist over the same region during next 2¬3 days and move westwards thereafter, delta districts, Pudukottai, Ramanathapuram, Tirunelveli, Thoothukudi, Cuddalore, and Kanyakumari to witness heavy to very heavy rains till November 4,” said N Puviarasan, Director, Area Cyclone Warning Centre, Regional Meteorological Center (RMC).





“Thunderstorms with heavy rain are likely to occur at isolated places over Villupuram, Kancheepuram, Tiruvallur, Chengalpattu districts and Puducherry. Also, the rest of the state will experience moderate rains for the next 48 hours,” he added.





As far as Chennai is concerned, the sky condition is likely to be generally cloudy; thunderstorms with moderate rain are likely to occur in some areas. The maximum and minimum temperatures will be around 30 degrees Celsius and 25 degrees Celsius respectively.





RMC warned the fishermen not to venture into the sea due to cyclonic storms reaching 40 kmph to 50 kmph in the coastal areas of Kerala, Lakshadweep and in the southeastern Arabian Sea for the next two days.