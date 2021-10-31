J Radhakrishnan writes to district Collectors on bridging second dose pendency

Chennai :

He asked the Collectors to share the challenges and issues faced during inoculations as despite there being enough people available to take the second dose, many were not coming forward. He also requested the daily health teams to develop district-level micro plans and work towards saturating at least a set of habitations in rural areas and streets and ensure enough people get jabbed on regular days. “More than the absolute numbers being achieved per day and on the mega camp days district-wise, the real issue is the percentage in comparison with the eligible population above 18 years yet to be covered for first and second dose for which Tamil Nadu is still slightly below the national average due to slow uptake in the first four-and-a-half months,” he stated.





Non-medical measures also important to prevent clusters





Adding that all districts can now start aiming for virus suppression by 100 per cent contact tracing and also addressing the source of infection, Radhakrishnan said this should be coupled with the contribution to the State through district-level vaccination drives aimed at addressing those avoiding or delaying the second dose and avoiding the first dose till now.





He added that non-medical measures to prevent the spread and resurgence of COVID were important as there were incidences of clusters being reported after gatherings. “Thus, strict adherence to SOPs is very important,” he said.





With cases of dengue also seeing a surge in several places, including Chennai, Avadi, Kancheepuram, Salem, as the northeast monsoon has set in, the Health Secretary said eradication of vector breeding sources will have to be done in a regular manner by involving the local bodies and other departments.



