Met issues red alert for 4 southern dists

Chennai :

“As the low-pressure area formed along the southwestern Bay of Bengal and the adjoining Sri Lankan coast is likely to move towards the west in the next three days, a red alert was issued for the four districts. They are expected to receive heavy to very heavy rain along with thunderstorm activities for the next 48 hours,” said N Puviarasan, Director, Area Cyclone Warning Centre, Regional Meteorological Centre.





The official added that thunderstorm with heavy rain is likely to occur at Chennai, Kancheepuram, Chengalpattu, Nagapattinam, Cuddalore, Villupuram, Pudukkottai, Mayiladuthurai, Thanjavur, Tiruvarur, Madurai, and Salem districts. South Tamil Nadu is expected to witness heavy rain from November 1 to November 3.





Due to the cyclonic storm blowing at a speed of 40 kmph to 50 kmph in south Kerala coasts along the southeastern Arabian Sea, Lakshadweep and Maldives, the fishermen were warned against venturing into the sea till Monday.





In Chennai, the sky condition is likely to be generally cloudy, and thunderstorm with moderate rains and heavy showers are likely to occur in some areas, said Puviarasan.