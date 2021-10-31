Amusement Park land row: Decide ownership of 200 acres within 3 months, HC orders officials

Chennai :

On hearing a petition moved by the executive officer of the temple, the first division bench has passed the direction asking the state to decide on the ownership.





“The writ petition is disposed of by permitting the parties hereto to pursue their rights in accordance with law and by requesting the commissioner, land administration, to pass a reasoned order in the relevant appeal upon affording due opportunity of hearing to the temple within a period of three months from date,” the bench comprising Chief Justice Sanjib Banerjee and Justice PD Audikesavalu said in its direction.





Holding that the rights pertaining to the entirety of the land in question will be governed by the result of the appeal now pending before the commissioner, land administration, the court ordered no immediate orders shall be passed on this matter.





The petitioner sought direction to the commissioner, land administration to issue patta to 200 acres of land which was willed to the temple in 1884.





There is a dispute pending between the revenue department and the HR&CE over the ownership of the land since 1956. As the matter was still unresolved, the temple authorities sent a representation to the land administration commissioner in September, 2021, to issue patta for the land.





It is also noted a 21-acre of land out of these 200 acres was leased out to a private party and which was held by the Queensland amusement park. Recently, the HC ordered the government to recover the 21 acres of land as the lease period was over in 1995.